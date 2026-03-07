US-Iran-Israel War: 'Knocked Out 42 Iranian Ships In 3 Days,' Says Trump - VIDEO

X/@Official White House Rapid Response

Washingon DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US forces “knocked out” 42 Iranian Navy ships in 3 days.

"...We're doing very well in Iran. We've knocked out 42 Navy ships, some of them very large, in three days. That was the end of the Navy. We knocked out their Air Force. We knocked out their communications, and all telecommunications is gone. I don't know how they communicate, but I guess they will figure something out," he said.

"They're bad people...This had to be done. They were very close to a nuclear weapon. They would have had one if we didn't do our B2 hit, Midnight Hammer. They would have had it eight months ago...So we did the world a favour," Trump added.

Earlier in the day, Trump called Iran the "loser of the Middle East" after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries for attacks launched during its war with Israel and the United States.

"Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack," Trump said on Truth Social.

He further said, "They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries. They have said, 'Thank you President Trump.' I have said, 'You’re welcome!' Iran is no longer the “Bully of the Middle East,” they are, instead, “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse! Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time."

The statement comes after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries for attacks launched during its war with Israel and the United States.