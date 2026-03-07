US-Iran-Israel War: Donald Trump Warns ‘Loser’ Iran Of Big Strike, Says It Is ‘No Longer Bully of Middle East’

Trump | File

Washingon DC: Amid escalating military tensions in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump on Saturday called Iran the "loser of the Middle East" after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries for attacks launched during its war with Israel and the United States.

"Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack," Trump said on Truth Social.

He further said, "They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries. They have said, 'Thank you President Trump.' I have said, 'You’re welcome!' Iran is no longer the “Bully of the Middle East,” they are, instead, “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse! Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time."

Earlier in the day, Iran's president said on Saturday that a demand by the United States for an unconditional surrender is a “dream that they should take to their grave.”

He also apologised for Iran's attacks on neighbouring countries, insisting that Tehran would halt them and suggesting they were caused by miscommunication in the ranks. His statement aired after repeated attacks on Saturday morning on Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.