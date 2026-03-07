US-Iran-Israel War: Russian President Vladimir Putin Speaks To Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Calls For Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, urging an immediate halt to hostilities amid the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict | X

Moscow [Russia], March 7: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Friday and conveyed his condolences on the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei. He reaffirmed Russia's stance of immediate cessation of hostilities and said that he was in constant contact with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

Details shared by Russian Foreign Ministry

The details of the telecon were shared by Russia's Foreign Ministry.

In a post on Telegram, it noted, "During the telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Vladimir Putin has once again expressed his heartfelt condolences on the assassination of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei along with his family members and the country's military and political leadership, as well as the numerous civilian casualties resulting from the United States and Israel's armed aggression against Iran."

Russia Urges End to Strikes on Iran, Putin Speaks With Pezeshkian



Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, calling for an immediate halt to what he described as “armed aggression” against Iran amid the ongoing US-Israeli military… pic.twitter.com/UHvpWtgLf3 — Dynamite News (@DynamiteNews_) March 6, 2026

Russia reiterates call for diplomatic resolution

"Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's principled stance in favour of an immediate cessation of hostilities, the rejection of force as a method to solve any issues surrounding Iran or arising in the Middle East, and a swift return to the path of diplomatic resolution. In this regard, the President of Russia noted that he was in constant contact with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states," the post added.

Iran thanks Russia for solidarity

As per the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Russia's solidarity with the Iranian people, "as they defend their sovereignty and the independence of their country."

He also provided a detailed update on the developments during the latest active phase of the conflict.

The Foreign Ministry further noted that it was agreed that contact would be maintained with the Iranian side via various channels.

Context: escalating tensions in West Asia

The developments come amid tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure and leadership compounds.

Also Watch:

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)