International Women’s Day: Inspirational Quotes By Iconic Women

By: Sunanda Singh | March 07, 2026

International Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women worldwide. The following slides mentions inspiring quotes by iconic women:

Michelle Obama: “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.”

Chuck Kennedy

Kalpana Chawla: “The path from dreams to success does exist.”

Mary Kom: "If I can achieve success, then anyone can"

File Picture

Serena Williams : “Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another.”

Photo: Twitter/ ESPN Stats and Info

Mother Teresa: Once Mother Teresa said, "I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things".

Kiran Bedi: "All women are working women! Only a few are salaried"

