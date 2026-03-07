International Women’s Day: Inspirational Quotes By Iconic Women

By: Sunanda Singh | March 07, 2026
International Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women worldwide. The following slides mentions inspiring quotes by iconic women:
Michelle Obama: “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.”
Chuck Kennedy
Kalpana Chawla: “The path from dreams to success does exist.”
Mary Kom: "If I can achieve success, then anyone can"
File Picture
Serena Williams : “Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another.”
Photo: Twitter/ ESPN Stats and Info
Mother Teresa: Once Mother Teresa said, "I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things".
Kiran Bedi: "All women are working women! Only a few are salaried"
Thanks For Reading!