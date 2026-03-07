International Women's Day 2026: Prerana Katte Becomes First Woman ACP Of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, Aims To Inspire More Women In Policing

ACP Prerana Katte, the first woman to serve in the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, shares her journey in policing ahead of International Women’s Day | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 6: Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Prerana Katte, the first woman to hold the post in the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, says she feels honoured to have been chosen for the role and hopes her journey inspires more women to join the force.

“I was chosen by the commissioner after serving in the Economic Offences Wing for four months. I got the opportunity without even seeking it, so I feel honoured,” said Katte, 36, who has been serving in the police force since 2016.

Early life and motivation

Originally from Satara and hailing from an agricultural family, Katte said she is the first person in her family to even take up a job, let alone join civil services.

“There was no one from civil services in my family. In fact, nobody had taken up a job earlier as everyone had an agricultural background,” she said.

Katte completed her BSc in Agriculture before appearing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination, which she cleared in her first attempt. She said the idea of joining civil services took shape during her school days.

“By the time I was in Class 8 or 9, I was sure I wanted to pursue civil services. I used to read articles about officers and even kept newspaper cuttings about them,” she said.

Her father’s unfulfilled dream of entering civil services also became a strong motivation. “My father had dreamt of joining civil services but couldn’t, so he encouraged his daughters to pursue it,” Katte added.

Challenges during police training

While the selection process was smooth, Katte said the training period was the most demanding phase of her journey.

“Training lasted for one year and it was extremely crucial and difficult. There is no difference between men and women during training — the level of difficulty is the same,” she said.

Recalling one particularly difficult moment, Katte said the pressure of training sometimes pushed recruits to emotional extremes.

“I remember once when I didn’t get leave to go home even though my family was waiting to meet me. I felt extremely frustrated and sad,” she said.

She also suffered a serious injury during training that still affects her.

“I had an ankle fracture during training which never healed properly because I couldn’t get enough rest. It still troubles me,” she said.

Working in a male-dominated field

Despite policing being traditionally seen as a male-dominated field, Katte said she has never faced gender-based bias during her career.

“I have never faced any gender-based stereotypes during training or postings,” she said.

However, she pointed out that practical challenges remain for women personnel, particularly during field duties.

“Washroom accessibility during bandobast is a major challenge. I have a vehicle so I can manage, but for female constables it becomes extremely difficult,” she said.

Need for structural support for women officers

Katte believes structural changes are welcomed to support women officers, especially young mothers.

“Women officers with very young children should not be assigned night duties or heavy bandobast work. Also, there should be crèche facilities within the workplace campus,” she said.

A mother to 20-month-old daughter Vidhitsa, Katte said balancing duty and motherhood is possible largely because of strong family support. Her father-in-law and husband, Sujay Shinde, an Assistant Commissioner with GST, help take care of the child when she is on duty.

“What I miss the most is spending time with my daughter. So whenever I am at home, I try to make the most of that time,” she said.

Career in policing

Katte began her policing career in 2016 as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Satara. She was later posted in Kolhapur in 2019, served as ACP in Pimpri-Chinchwad between 2020 and 2022, and later became Vice Principal at the Police Training Centre in Khandala.

In 2025, she served as ACP at Azad Maidan in Mumbai before being posted to the Economic Offences Wing in Navi Mumbai and later the Crime Branch the same year.

Interestingly, she noted that in many of her postings she was the first woman officer to hold that position.

Family background in civil services

Her extended family also has a strong presence in civil services. Her sister, a Nayab Tehsildar, is married to Katte’s brother-in-law who serves as a Deputy Collector, while another brother-in-law is also a Nayab Tehsildar.

Message to young women

For young women considering policing as a career, Katte has a simple message:

“If it is your dream, do not hesitate to join the force. But you must also learn to handle stressful situations.”

Her journey, she says, reflects how determination and support can help women break barriers in one of the most demanding professions.

