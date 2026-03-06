International Women’s Day 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host ‘Panvel Nari Samman 2026’ On March 9

Panvel Municipal Corporation announces ‘Panvel Nari Samman 2026’ programme featuring felicitation of women achievers and awareness sessions on International Women’s Day | File Photo

Panvel, March 6: The Panvel Municipal Corporation will organise a special programme titled Panvel Nari Samman 2026 to mark International Women’s Day on March 9 at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha.

The day-long event will be held from 9.30 am to 7 pm and will feature felicitation of women achievers, awareness sessions and cultural programmes.

Chief guests and dignitaries to attend

Deputy Mayor Pramila Ravinath Patil will preside over the event, while Member of Parliament Shrirang Barne, MLC Vikrant Patil and MLA Prashant Thakur will attend as chief guests.

Lamp lighting and awareness sessions

The programme will begin at 11.30 am with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Saraswati pujan. During the first session, corporators and distinguished women from Panvel will be felicitated.

Experts will also guide participants on issues such as cybercrime, women’s safety, prevention of female foeticide and legal provisions related to women’s rights.

Cultural programmes and activities

In the afternoon session, a special programme titled Jagar Stree Shakticha will be held, followed by cultural performances by women employees of the civic body. Various games, a Paithani-themed activity and a lucky draw have also been planned.

Officials encourage participation

Mayor Nitin Patil said the initiative aims to recognise and encourage women’s contribution to society. “Through programmes like Panvel Nari Samman, we want to honour the achievements of women and create greater awareness about their rights, safety and empowerment,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale appealed to residents to participate in the event. “Citizens, especially women, should attend the programme in large numbers and take advantage of the guidance sessions and activities planned for the day,” he said.

