Panvel Municipal Corporation Pays Tribute To Kusumagraj On Marathi Language Pride Day

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) observed Marathi Language Pride Day by paying floral tributes to noted poet Kusumagraj at its headquarters on Thursday.

Mayor Nitin Patil, Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Mahayuti group leader Ketan Bhagat, Shiv Sena (UBT) group leader Lina Garad, City Secretary and Deputy Commissioner Nanasaheb Kamthe, Deputy Secretary Akshay Kadam and Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Raju Patodkar were present on the occasion.

The PMC’s Education Department also celebrated the day with enthusiasm across all municipal schools. Special children’s assemblies were organised to mark the birth anniversary of Jnanpith award-winning poet Kusumagraj, also known as V.V. Shirwadkar.

Under the guidance of Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and senior education officials—including Additional Commissioner (Education) Maheshkumar Meghmale, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Nanasaheb Kamthe, Assistant Commissioner (Education) Rupali Mane and Education Officer Ramesh Chavan—the initiative was conducted across civic schools.

During the assemblies, students were introduced to Kusumagraj’s literary contributions and the themes reflected in his works, including patriotism, social awareness, human values and pride in the Marathi language. Students participated in poetry recitations, speeches, short skits and slogan presentations.

Teachers encouraged students to use Marathi proudly in their daily lives and to cultivate a reading culture.

Civic officials stated that such initiatives aim to strengthen linguistic skills among students while fostering respect and pride for their mother tongue.

