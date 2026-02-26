 Panvel Civic Body Beautifies Kharghar For ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Civic Body Beautifies Kharghar For ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Event

Panvel Civic Body Beautifies Kharghar For ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Event

Ahead of the “Hind Di Chadar” programme, the Panvel Municipal Corporation carried out large-scale beautification in Kharghar. Road medians from Gurudwara to Central Park and key circles were upgraded with new plantations, lawns and decorative lighting, giving the locality a refreshed look before the upcoming event.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Civic Body Beautifies Kharghar For ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Event |

Ahead of the “Hind Di Chadar” programme, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out extensive beautification of key circles and road medians in Kharghar, giving the area a fresh and vibrant look.

The initiative was undertaken by the civic body’s Garden Department following instructions from Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale. The work was executed under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale and Deputy Commissioner Nanasahab Kamathe.

Key stretches, including the road from Gurudwara to Central Park, Kharghar, Tata Memorial Hospital and towards J. Kumar Circle, were spruced up with plantation drives along the medians. Cypress and Spider Plants (Pandanus) were planted to enhance greenery and improve the overall visual appeal of the locality.

Read Also
Amit Shah, 7 State CMs To Visit Navi Mumbai On March 1 For Mega Event Marking 350th Martyrdom Year...
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Civic Body Beautifies Kharghar For ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Event
Panvel Civic Body Beautifies Kharghar For ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Event
Major Administrative Reshuffle In Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Following Appointment Of New Mayor And Deputy Mayor
Major Administrative Reshuffle In Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Following Appointment Of New Mayor And Deputy Mayor
Badlapur Egg Trafficking Case Takes Major Turn; Pharmacist Among Four Sent To Police Custody, State Women’s Commission Steps In
Badlapur Egg Trafficking Case Takes Major Turn; Pharmacist Among Four Sent To Police Custody, State Women’s Commission Steps In
India Inches Closer To Semi-Finals After Beating Zimbabwe By 72 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Clash; Hardik Pandya Becomes POTM
India Inches Closer To Semi-Finals After Beating Zimbabwe By 72 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Clash; Hardik Pandya Becomes POTM

New lawns have also been developed at J. Kumar Circle, I Love Kharghar Circle and Prashant Corner Circle, adding to the aesthetic upgrade of prominent junctions near the event venue. Decorative lighting has further elevated the ambience of the area.

The beautification work was completed within a short span under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Dr. Rupali Mane, with active support from Solid Waste and Health Department Head Anil Kokre, along with officials and staff from the Garden Department.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on