Amit Shah, 7 State CMs To Visit Navi Mumbai On March 1 For Mega Event Marking 350th Martyrdom Year Of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Image

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai will host a massive two-day commemorative programme this weekend to mark the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur, with top national leaders and spiritual figures in attendance. The main mass event will be held on Sunday in Kharghar, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend in person, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the programme virtually.

The two-day event, beginning Saturday, is expected to draw more than 20 lakh devotees from across the country, according to Konkan Divisional Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi. Several chief ministers, including those of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, along with three governors, are expected to be present, according to a Times of India report.

From Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar will attend the programme on both days. The guest list also includes former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, Yoga Guru Ramdev and spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri.

Event coordinator Rameshwar Naik stated that the programme aims to convey to the younger generation the historical significance of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom and its deep links with constitutional values such as religious freedom, equality and justice.

The event will feature spiritual discourses, jagrans, kirtans, cultural presentations, community dialogues, and an exhibition showcasing historical records, books and literature. Traditional sword-fighting demonstrations will also be part of the programme.

Members of Sikh, Sikligar, Banjara, Labana, Mohyal and Sindhi communities from across India are expected to participate. Comprehensive healthcare facilities will be available for devotees throughout the event.

To ensure smooth arrangements, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Panvel civic body, along with the Konkan divisional commissionerate, are making extensive preparations. Over 1,000 mobile toilets are being installed and large-scale seating arrangements are being put in place. As a prelude to the main event, a nagar kirtan will be organised on Friday from Belapur to Kharghar, which is expected to see participation from around 50,000 devotees.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/