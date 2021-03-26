Went jail for Bangladesh's freedom: PM Modi

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is fondly remembered for her grit and determination in helping Bangladesh win independence and dismantling Pakistan, but on Friday PM Modi revealed that he too had played a role in the movement for the freedom of Bangladesh.

He did so while wearing a "Mujib Jacket" and speaking with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka.

With a touch of nostalgia, PM Modi recalled that his participation in the movement for the independence of Bangladesh was one of the first "andolans" in his life. "I must be 20-22 years old at that time when I, along with many colleagues, participated in Satyagrah. I even had the opportunity to go to jail while clamouring for Bangladesh’s freedom," he said.