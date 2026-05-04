'We'll Give You Power': Vijay's Father Calls On Congress To Align With TVK In Tamil Nadu | Video

Actor-turned-politician Vijay & his father S. A. Chandrasekhar | File Pic & ANI

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has stunned political observers as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), continues to perform strongly in the results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, with the state likely to see a change in leadership soon. Following TVK’s performance, Vijay’s father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, has made an open appeal to the Congress to align with the emerging party.

“Congress has a history and tradition. Why is such a Congress diminishing? Due to a lack of power. By supporting some party, they are declining. That power we will give, not we, but Vijay is ready to give. If you get that power, Congress can retain its history. They should utilise this chance,” said Vijay’s father, S. A. Chandrasekhar.

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The remarks have fuelled discussions on whether TVK is seeking to position itself as a central player in the future of Tamil Nadu politics.

“He is my leader. He has to decide. He has to respond to all these things. For more than 20 years, he has been planning and has wanted to do something for society. But he was waiting for the right time, and he feels this is the right time. Now, he will be a good leader. You are always asking about these things, I can’t decide anything,” S. A. Chandrasekhar said on TVK’s lead.

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“As a father, I am happy. As a son, he can meet me, I can’t say anything. I don’t advise him. Yes, yes, yes, even now, I am hopeful. As parents, we are very happy and emotional. I must first thank the people of Tamil Nadu, heartfelt thanks. They are expecting something from my son. He will definitely do it for you, for Tamil Nadu. He has many dreams in his mind. Let him do it,” he added, expressing joy and pride.

As trends continue to evolve, TVK’s performance is already reshaping the political conversation in Tamil Nadu.