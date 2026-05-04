Common Man Triumphs! Auto Driver & TVK Candidate Vijay Dhamu Defeats AIADMK Veteran In Royapuram In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

In one of the most remarkable stories to emerge from the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, K. Vijay Dhamu, an auto-rickshaw driver-turned-politician, has delivered a massive electoral upset by winning the Royapuram constituency on a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ticket. His victory has quickly become symbolic of the dramatic political churn reshaping the state’s electoral landscape.

A stunning win against political heavyweights

Defying long-standing political dominance, Vijay Dhamu secured more than 55,000 votes, defeating seasoned rivals and winning the seat by a margin of nearly 14,000 votes. The result pushed veteran AIADMK leader and five-time MLA D. Jayakumar to third place, marking a historic setback in what was once considered an impregnable stronghold.

DMK candidate Subair Khan finished second but failed to counter the growing momentum behind TVK’s campaign across Chennai and several other constituencies.

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From auto stand to assembly

Unlike traditional political entrants backed by established networks, Dhamu built his campaign around his identity as an ordinary citizen. Having worked for years within actor Vijay’s grassroots fan organisation, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, he positioned himself as a representative of everyday struggles rather than elite politics.

His journey, from serving commuters on city roads to entering the legislative assembly, has resonated strongly with voters seeking fresh leadership and relatable candidates.

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The ‘Thalapathy Factor’ reshapes state politics

Political observers attribute much of TVK’s rapid rise to the strategy adopted by party founder and actor-politician Vijay. By becoming the central face of the campaign statewide, he enabled local candidates like Dhamu to focus on constituency-level issues while benefiting from massive public mobilisation.

Images from the party’s candidate announcement event, particularly an emotional moment between Vijay and Dhamu, have since gone viral and come to represent the party’s grassroots appeal.

Early trends suggest that TVK’s aggressive outreach and anti-establishment narrative have propelled the debutant party past the 100-seat mark, challenging Tamil Nadu’s long-standing two-party dominance.

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Coastal issues took centre stage

Royapuram’s electorate, largely comprising fishing communities and working-class neighbourhoods, responded positively to Dhamu’s locally focused manifesto. His campaign promised improved harbour infrastructure, welfare schemes for fishermen, enhanced coastal safety measures, and stronger social security support for informal workers.

These targeted promises appear to have played a decisive role in consolidating voter support.

The defeat carries significant political consequences. For AIADMK, losing Royapuram ends decades of electoral control maintained since the early 1990s. Meanwhile, the DMK’s decision to replace the sitting MLA with a new candidate failed to produce the expected results, highlighting growing voter appetite for political alternatives.