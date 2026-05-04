Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Major Setback For MK Stalin As CM Loses Kolathur Seat To TVK's VS Babu

Tamil Nadu: In a major setback, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has been defeated from Kolathur by TVK candidate VS Babu. Kolatpur, which was Stalin's stronghold, was facing a three-cornered challenge from TVK, AIADMK's P Santhana Krishnan.

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After 22 rounds of counting of votes, the numbers from Election Commission website showed MK Stalin trailing by about 8795 votes, with V. S. Babu leading with 82,997 votes. Stalin secured 74,202 votes.

What happened in 2021 Tamil Nadu polls?

In the 2021 elections, Stalin had won with a massive majority with 105,522 votes, while AIADMK's Aadi Rajaram had secured just 35,138 votes.

Earlier on March 29, while speaking to reporters, V S Babu had called M K Stalin 'not a big challenge', adding, "Kolathur may be considered a star constituency because the Chief Minister is contesting there. But the one who announced me as a candidate is also a star—Vijay. I don’t see this as a big challenge..."

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Who is V.S. Babu?

The 75-year-old V.S. Babu is a veteran politician and a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). He previously served as an MLA from the Purasawalkam constituency, having won the 2006 election as a member of the DMK. He later joined Vijay’s TVK on February 7, 2026. Babu served as the MLA for the Purasawalkam constituency from 2006 to 2011.

Meanwhile, with the defeat of Stalin in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as a formidable new force in the state politics. In another striking victory, TVK candidate Vijay Dhamu, an auto driver, won the Royapuram constituency in North Chennai. He defeated AIADMK strongman and former minister D. Jayakumar and DMK's Subair Khan, son of former minister Rahman Khan. On the other hand, AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is also set for a massive personal victory. Contesting from Edappadi, he is currently leading by a margin of 65,656 votes after 17 of 25 counting rounds, indicating a landslide win.