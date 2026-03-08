'Well Done, Team India!': PM Modi Praises Men In Blue After Beating New Zealand In T20 World Cup Final

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team after their emphatic victory over New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister praised the team’s performance and lauded their determination throughout the tournament following India’s commanding win in the summit clash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Champions! Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skill, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. Well done, Team India!” Modi wrote.

In the final, India were asked to bat first after losing the toss and posted a formidable total of 255 runs, putting New Zealand under immense pressure in the chase.

India’s innings was powered by a brilliant knock from Sanju Samson, who scored 89 runs. Abhishek Sharma added 52, while Ishan Kishan contributed 54 runs, helping India set a daunting target for the Black Caps.

In reply, New Zealand struggled to keep up with the required run rate and were bowled out for 159 runs in 19 overs, handing India a comprehensive victory.

India’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to seal the win. Jasprit Bumrah led the attack with four wickets, while Axar Patel picked up three. Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy and Abhishek Sharma took one wicket each.

With the dominant all-round performance, India clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 title, sparking celebrations among cricket fans across the country.