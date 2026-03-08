IND vs NZ ICC T20 WC 2026 Final: Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav & Co Visited Hanuman Temple In Ahmedabad - VIDEO

IND vs NZ ICC T20 WC 2026 Final: Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav & Co Spotted Performing Pooja At Hanuman Temple In Ahmedabad |

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the high-voltage IND vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and other members of the Indian squad, visited the Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad to seek blessings from Bajrang Bali before the crucial clash.

The final, scheduled for March 8, 2026, will see the India national cricket team take on the New Zealand national cricket team for the coveted trophy. The match carries huge significance, not only because it is a World Cup final but also because it is being played in the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of around 132,000 spectators.

With India gearing up to face New Zealand in the finals today, the players seeking a blessing symbolise their hopes for a victorious outing. The visit also shows the team’s tradition of seeking spiritual blessings ahead of important matches.

Earlier, ahead of the India vs England semi-final clash, Gautam Gambhir had also visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai's Dadar with his family. Apart from the head coach, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Axar Patel were also spotted at the temple.

Meanwhile, not just players, fans across the country have turned to faith, offering special prayers to performing pooja for Indian cricket team’s victory.

From Kanpur to Ujjain, devotees gathered in temples early in the morning, lighting lamps, offering flowers, and chanting mantras. Priests conducted sacred rituals and havans (fire ceremonies), dedicating the spiritual energy to the success of Indian cricket team in the high-stakes final against New Zealand national cricket team.