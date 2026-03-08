'Insult To President': PM Modi Targets Mamata Banerjee, Says People Will Soon Change Bengal Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying that the people of the state would soon bring about political change. His remarks came amid a controversy surrounding the alleged protocol lapses during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to the state.

Addressing a public gathering, Modi said the nation was celebrating the achievements of women but expressed concern over what he described as the “insult” of the President during her visit. He added that the incident had also hurt members of the Santhal community.

“Very soon people will change the TMC government. We should be proud of our heritage,” the Prime Minister said.

Murmu Expresses Displeasure Over Arrangements

The controversy erupted after President Droupadi Murmu raised concerns over the arrangements during her one-day visit to Siliguri, where she attended the International Santal Conference.

Speaking at another event in Bidhannagar, the President questioned the decision to hold an international gathering at what she described as a cramped venue. She suggested that a larger location could have allowed many more people to participate.

Murmu also pointed to protocol lapses, noting that neither Mamata Banerjee nor any minister from the West Bengal government was present to receive her upon arrival.

Centre Seeks Report From Bengal Govt

Following the incident, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs sought an explanation from the West Bengal administration over the alleged lapses.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan asked the state’s Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report by Sunday evening on issues including the last-minute venue change, the route alteration, and the absence of state representatives to receive the President.

The development has triggered a political row between the Centre and the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.