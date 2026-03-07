President Droupadi Murmu Flags Protocol Lapses During West Bengal Visit, Says She Holds No Grudges Against ‘Sister’ Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO

Droupadi Murmu | X

Siliguri: Droupadi Murmu on Saturday publicly expressed displeasure over the West Bengal government allegedly denying permission for an International Adivasi Conclave in North Bengal, where she was scheduled to attend as the chief guest.

Speaking during her visit to Siliguri, the President also pointed to lapses in protocol and preparations, highlighting that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any of her ministers received her during the visit.

She also clarified that she held no grudges against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whom she referred to as her “sister.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, President Murmu had arrived in Siliguri to address the 9th International Santhal Conference. By convention, the state’s chief minister and senior members of the council of ministers receive the President upon arrival. However, no senior ministers, including the chief minister, were present to receive her, according to a report by the Darjeeling Chronicle.

Read Also President Droupadi Murmu Takes A Sortie On Light Combat Helicopter Prachand In Jaisalmer

The President also said that people were being prevented from entering the conference venue, raising concerns about the arrangements for the event.