Weather update: IMD predicts widespread rainfall for next five days; check here

New Delhi: An active western disturbance will likely lead to isolated light rainfall or snowfall in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Wednesday, India Meteorological Department said today. Andaman and Nicobar islands are expected to see fairly-widespread-to-widespread showers over the next five days, along with thunderstorm and lightning on Wednesday and Thursday.

Under the influence of another western disturbance, isolated-to-scattered light rainfall or snowfall is seen over the western Himalayan region during Thu-Sun, the weather bureau said.

The weather department said isolated rainfall is very likely over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala, and Lakshadweep islands over the next three to four days because of winds from northeast prevailing over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels. Scattered rainfall is also likely over Lakshadweep during the next three days, it said.

The minimum temperatures over most parts of northwest and central India may increase gradually by 2-4 degree Celsius over the next two days, and no significant change is likely thereafter for subsequent three days.

IMD does not expect a significant change in minimum temperature in most parts of east India and Gujarat over the next two days, but a gradual rise by 2-4 degree Celsius is seen during subsequent three days. Isolated cold waves are likely in Odisha in the next 24 hours, it said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:06 PM IST