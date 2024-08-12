 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Heavy Showers With Lightning; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Heavy Showers With Lightning; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The IMD issued a yellow alert in the city as heavy rainfall is likely to occur. Meanwhile, the residents are likely to experience maximum and minimum temperatures of 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Monsoon | X

Bengaluru: The city saw a sunrise at 06:07 am and is likely to set at 6:42 pm on Monday. The residents of the city are likely to experience the maximum and minimum temperatures of 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. The wind is expected to blow consistently from the north side at a speed of 11 km/h. The humidity level is likely to be around 79 per cent, which is less than the minimum humidity on Sunday. The IMD issued a yellow alert in the districts of North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka as heavy rainfall is likely to occur with lightning and thunderstorms.

IMD issued a yellow alert in the city

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X with a caption that reads, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered to moderate rain and scattered heavy rain with thunder and lightning storm today in the southern interior districts of the state. From August 13 to August 16, widespread moderate rain with scattered heavy rain." Meanwhile, scattered to moderate rainfall is expected in the coastal regions of the state. The IMD also issued a warning for the riverine people as River Tungabhadra is flowing at 374.67 m.

Weather forecast for August 13

The city will likely witness the sunrise at 06:07 am with an average temperature of 22 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the sun will likely set at 6:42 pm and the wind will likely blow steadily from the North at a speed of 13 km/h. According to the IMD, the North Interior Karnataka.

