'We will file review petition': Sunni Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict

Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani on Saturday said they are not satisfied with the Supreme Court verdict and will file a review petition, after the Supreme Court ruled to give the disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus for a temple and five acres of alternate land to the Muslims for a mosque.

While addressing the press Jilani said, "We will file a review petition if our committee agrees on it. It is our right and it is in Supreme Court's rules as well." "Today's observation by the Chief Justice of India will go a long way in the nation's welfare," Jilani further said.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered that the central government within 3-4 months should formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a temple at the site. It also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of the mosque following consultation between the center and state government.