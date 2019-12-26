We were stopped from offering Namaz at VC's lodge, former AMU Students Union president Salman Imtiaz

Aligarh: A group of students led by the former president of AMU Students Union, Mohd Salman Imtiaz were allegedly not allowed to offer prayers during a protest at the Vice-Chancellor's lodge on Wednesday.

"When we were at the VC's lodge...the time to offer prayers was passing. So, we thought that we should offer Namaz there itself. But we were stopped from doing so," Salman Imtiaz said here.

Imtiaz said that the proctorial team prevented them from offering prayers. He added that they were accused of doing politics over "Namaz".