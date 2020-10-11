'We say women should join politics...': NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma slams 'gunda' like behaviour of UP Congress workers

Earlier, a woman was allegedly thrashed by Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria after she opposed the decision to give party ticket to Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria Assembly seat for the upcoming byboll.

Tara Yadav, who identified herself as a Congress worker, said she was thrashed by party workers when she questioned the decision to give a ticket to a "rapist."

"I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned the party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action," she said.

"On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for Hathras case victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party," Yadav added.

The incident took place on Friday during an event in Deoria.