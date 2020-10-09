'I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers': Richa Chadha questions NCW chief Rekha Sharma's meet with Payal Ghosh

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who had filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh for 'tarnishing her reputation', has raised questions about the latter's meet with National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma.
Earlier this week, Ghosh had met NCB chairperson Rekha Sharma to discuss speeding up of the investigations in the case filed by her against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
Sharing the pictures from the meet, Richa took to Twitter and wrote, "Saw these pictures @sharmarekha ma’am.I still haven’t heard back from @NCWIndia reg my complaint (dated 22/9/20)filed against Ms.Ghosh, for falsely dragging my name in her case against a director. Basis your own tweets on the matter, I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers."
The actress has still hasn't heard back from NCW, she claimed on Friday.
Replying to the tweet, actress Taapse Pannu commented,"I think you should fly to Delhi soon to make yourself visible n audible."
"Dear @sharmarekha ma’am, What is stopping you from taking an action here? Or should I start my question with “WHO”? asked another user.
On Wednesday, Payal Ghosh, who has accused film-maker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, told the Bombay High Court that she regrets her statement about Richa Chadha, and tendered an unconditional apology.
Chadha's lawyers said she was ready to accept the apology.
Earlier this week, Chadha filed a defamation suit before the high court against Ghosh for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory" statement and sought damages.
Ghosh, while making allegations against Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other woman actors into the controversy.
Chadha also named actor Kamaal R Khan as a defendant in the suit.
On Wednesday, Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute told Justice A K Menon that Ghosh regrets her statement, and it was not intended to defame Chadha.
"She (Ghosh) said it innocently. She is a big follower of the plaintiff (Chadha) and respects her. She is ready to withdraw the statement and tender apology," he said.
"She regrets whatever she said and her intention was never to defame any woman," advocate Satpute told the court.
Chadha's lawyers Veerendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar told the court that they are willing to accept the apology and would not claim damages.
The court then posted the plea for further hearing on October 12 when the parties will have to submit their `consent terms' settling the matter.
(With inputs from IANS)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)