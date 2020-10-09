'I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers': Richa Chadha questions NCW chief Rekha Sharma's meet with Payal Ghosh

On Wednesday, Payal Ghosh, who has accused film-maker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, told the Bombay High Court that she regrets her statement about Richa Chadha, and tendered an unconditional apology.

Chadha's lawyers said she was ready to accept the apology.

Earlier this week, Chadha filed a defamation suit before the high court against Ghosh for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory" statement and sought damages.

Ghosh, while making allegations against Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other woman actors into the controversy.

Chadha also named actor Kamaal R Khan as a defendant in the suit.

On Wednesday, Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute told Justice A K Menon that Ghosh regrets her statement, and it was not intended to defame Chadha.

"She (Ghosh) said it innocently. She is a big follower of the plaintiff (Chadha) and respects her. She is ready to withdraw the statement and tender apology," he said.

"She regrets whatever she said and her intention was never to defame any woman," advocate Satpute told the court.

Chadha's lawyers Veerendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar told the court that they are willing to accept the apology and would not claim damages.

The court then posted the plea for further hearing on October 12 when the parties will have to submit their `consent terms' settling the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)