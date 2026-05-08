'We Don't Leave Allies In Hardships': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Takes Veiled Dig At Congress After TMC, DMK Losses | X @yadavakhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on May 8, took to his official handle on X to convey a message of solidarity following the crushing defeats of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, respectively, saying he would not abandon them in difficult times.

“We are not the ones who leave others during hardships,” Yadav wrote, while also sharing photographs from his recent meetings with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and DMK president M.K. Stalin.

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Read Also TVK Chief Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM Tomorrow At 11 AM As He Secures Majority Mark

Yadav's post is not only a message of solidarity with the defeated parties, but also appears to be a veiled attack on the Congress, which abandoned the DMK following its defeat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay's Swearing-in Ceremony

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu tomorrow at 11 AM after securing the required majority to form the government in the state.

The development follows Vijay’s third round of discussions with Tamil Nadu Governor R. V. Arlekar over government formation after the Assembly election results.

In another major political development, Suvendu Adhikari, the Chief Minister-designate of West Bengal, met Governor R. N. Ravi at Lok Bhavan on Friday evening to formally stake claim to form the government, shortly after being chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal is scheduled to be held at the Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday to mark Rabindra Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, along with several Union ministers and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, are expected to attend the ceremony.