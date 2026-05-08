Suvendu Adhikari Meets Governor RN Ravi At Lok Bhavan, Stakes Claim To Form Government In West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, the Chief Minister-designate of West Bengal, met Governor RN Ravi at Lok Bhavan on Friday evening and staked claim to form the government, hours after being elected leader of the BJP legislature party.

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Governor Ravi on Thursday dissolved the state Assembly, formally bringing an end to Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year tenure and paving the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party to form its first government in the state after securing 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

However, Banerjee declined to step down and alleged that the polls were influenced through intimidation and unfair practices. She also accused the BJP of taking control of more than 1,500 TMC offices and claimed she was heckled and shoved in the tense post-election atmosphere.

Swearing-In Tomorrow

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal will take place at the Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday on the occasion of Rabindra Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, along with several Union ministers and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.