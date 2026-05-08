TVK Chief Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM Tomorrow At 11 AM As He Secures Majority Mark

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu tomorrow at 11 AM after successfully gathering majority support to form the government in the state.

The development comes after Vijay held his third round of meetings with Tamil Nadu Governor R. V. Arlekar regarding government formation following the Assembly election results.

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Third Meeting With Governor Clears Path

According to sources, the latest meeting between Vijay and the Governor proved crucial in finalising the process for government formation.

The TVK chief had emerged as the single largest leader after the Assembly polls but initially fell short of the majority mark. However, support from Left parties and allies has now paved the way for Vijay to formally assume office.

Left Parties Extend Unconditional Support

Earlier in the day, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced unconditional support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for government formation in Tamil Nadu.

Following an executive committee meeting, CPI State Secretary Veerapandian said the party respected the people’s mandate and had democratically decided to back TVK.

“TVK approached CPI, CPI(M) and VCK. It is normal in a democracy to have ups and downs. Tamil Nadu people have supported and decided to elect TVK. We have taken this decision democratically,” he said.

‘To Prevent BJP Entering Through Back Door’

Tamil Nadu CPI(M) Secretary Shanmugam said the decision to support TVK was also aimed at preventing delays in government formation and avoiding the possibility of President’s Rule in the state.

He further alleged that the parties wanted to ensure that the BJP does not enter Tamil Nadu politics “through the back door.”

Shanmugam also confirmed that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) would support TVK in line with the CPI and CPI(M)’s decision.

Vijay’s Rise Marks Major Political Shift

Vijay’s swearing-in will mark a dramatic political transition in Tamil Nadu, with the actor making a direct leap from cinema superstardom to the state’s top political post.

The oath-taking ceremony tomorrow is expected to witness the presence of senior political leaders, party workers and supporters as Tamil Nadu prepares for a new political chapter under Vijay’s leadership.

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