'We can't breathe': Indian American Muslim Council's George Floyd inspired tweet draw netizens' ire

George Floyd, a black man in the US died as a white police official knelt on his neck.Floyd had repeatedly said that he could not breathe, a medical examiner recently ruled that his death was a homicide.

The incident has triggered global outrage, and in America, there have been large scale protests. Many have now taken up the clarion call for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. But even as people emphasise the need for equality for the black community, others have chimed in with a counterpoint, that 'All Lives Matter'.

Now, far be it from us to disagree with that sentiment, but George Floyd's death and the consequent protests are aimed at a single issue. It is not an overarching call for justice for every human being. A black man was killed during an altercation with a white official, and as a result, people have rallied together. Against this backdrop, talking about other unrelated issues merely succeeds in undermining this particular protest and cause.

There are also those who have opted to use this time to appropriate the cause and mention other communities whose lives matter.