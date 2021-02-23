'We are neither SCOTUS nor magistrate': CJI Bobde objects to being addressed as 'Your Honour'

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India SA Bobdeon Monday took objection to being addressed as "Your Honour", reminding a petitioner-in-person that the term is used for either the judges of the United States Supreme Court or Magistrate.

"When you call us Your Honour, you either have the Supreme Court of United States or the Magistrate in mind. We are neither', CJI SA Bobde told a law student, who was appearing as a party-in-person, Bar and Bench reported.

The petitioner apologised and said that he will use "My Lords".

"Whatever. We are not particular what you call us. But don't use incorrect terms", the CJI replied.

According to the report, the petition was related to the filling up of the vacancies in the subordinate judiciary.