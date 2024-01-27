 'We All Have Authorised Lalu Yadav To Take Decision': RJD MP Manoj Jha After Party Meeting Amid Bihar Political Turmoil
All senior leaders of the party, including members of the state legislature, were present at the meeting.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
RJD leaders in Bihar on Saturday authorised party president Lalu Prasad "to take any decision" amid fears that the party might be ditched by ally JD(U) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Meeting was held at Rabri Devi's residence

This was announced by RJD national spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, after a party meeting held here at the residence of Prasad's wife Rabri Devi.

"Please do not ask us any more questions", said Jha who also showered praise on Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy CM, and party supremo's son for "transforming the health sector, a portfolio he ably managed".

RJD single largest party, but falling 8 short of majority

The RJD, with 79 MLAs, is the single largest party in the assembly and helms the 'Mahagathbandhan' which includes the Congress and three Left parties.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' falls eight members short of the majority in the assembly in the event of Kumar's JD(U) pulling out.

The grand alliance in Bihar has been on tenterhooks, amid strong indications that Kumar, the JD(U) president, may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.

