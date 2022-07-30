WBSSC scam: Partha Chatterjee, aide Arpita Mukherjee bought farmhouse together for Rs 20 lakh

Partha Chatterjee | (PTI Photo)

Arrested in WBSSC scam, Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee own joint property in Shantiniketan. Both accused in the scam case purchased the joint property in 2012, according to India Today.

The farmhouse, bought by the duo, cost them Rs 20 lakh, a deed accessed by the news channel showed. Chatterjee's bank accounts are also being checked.

Interrogation of both Mukherjee and Chatterjee has been underway since this morning, ED said.

The Enforcement Directorate today begun the process of freezing at least three bank accounts of Partha and Arpita where they have found at least Rs 2 crores. An official told PTI that a decision on freezing the bank accounts of the "shell companies" is yet to be taken, while refusing to divulge the amount in those accounts.

"We have sought the details of these bank accounts from authorities concerned. After going through the accounts, we will decide our next course of action," he said.

He further said that the agency will continue grilling Mukherjee to know whether she has any more bank accounts.

Both Chatterjee, who has been stripped of his ministerial and party duties, and Mukherjee, from whose two flats ED has seized Rs 50 crore in cash besides jewellery and foreign currency, will be in the custody of the central agency till August 3.

The duo was arrested on July 23 for their alleged involvement in the school jobs scam, where genuine candidates were allegedly sidestepped with names that did not appear on the merit list. ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam.

When taken to ESI Hospital in Joka area in south Kolkata on Friday, Chatterjee alleged he was a "victim of conspiracy", but TMC has asserted that he was "solely responsible for his fate".