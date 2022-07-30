After Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool MLA Krishna Kalyani on ED radar: Report

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Krishna Kalyani's edible oil company has received notice from the Enforecement Directorate over suspicious financial transactions between his company and two Kolkata-based channels.
Kalyani, who was appointed chairman of TMC's public accounts committee, owns a food manufacturing firm Kalyani Solvex Pvt Ltd.
The development comes as the central agency is investigating a scam case involving suspended TMC minister Partha Chatterjee.
A report in NDTV quoted sources from ED as saying that Kalyani's, who was a BJP leader before defecting to TMC, transactions with the city-based channels are underscanner.
Reportedly, Kalyani who contested 2021 assembly polls on BJP ticket defected to Trinamool without resigning from assembly.
