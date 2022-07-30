After Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool MLA Krishna Kalyani on ED radar: Report | ANI Photo

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Krishna Kalyani's edible oil company has received notice from the Enforecement Directorate over suspicious financial transactions between his company and two Kolkata-based channels.

Kalyani, who was appointed chairman of TMC's public accounts committee, owns a food manufacturing firm Kalyani Solvex Pvt Ltd.

The development comes as the central agency is investigating a scam case involving suspended TMC minister Partha Chatterjee.

A report in NDTV quoted sources from ED as saying that Kalyani's, who was a BJP leader before defecting to TMC, transactions with the city-based channels are underscanner.

Reportedly, Kalyani who contested 2021 assembly polls on BJP ticket defected to Trinamool without resigning from assembly.