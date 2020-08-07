WBJEE 2020 results: Scores to be out today on wbjeeb.nic.in; click here for more details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) will announce the state Join Entrance Examination (JEE) 2020 results today/August 7.

As per the report by NDTV, results will be declared at 3 pm.

Students can check their results on the official website wbjee.nic.in. The counselling schedule will be announced next week and the results will be announced via press conference from the board

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official websites of WBJEEB: wbjee.nic.in

Click on the WBJEE result link

Insert the login credentials including roll number and registration number

Click submit

Your result will get displayed

In 2020, around 1.1 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance examination that was conducted on February 2.