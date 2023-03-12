WB teachers recruitment scam: CM’s niece, relatives of prominent leaders among terminated Group C staff |

Kolkata: Following the verdict of Calcutta High Court to cancel employment of 842 candidates in Group C jobs in West Bengal school in the alleged corruption in recruitment, the people who were terminated include relatives of several TMC leaders along with BJP leader Dulal Chandra Bar’s daughter Baisakhi.

Talking to the media, Bar said, “My daughter has been married for several years now. I don’t know whom she had contacted but I didn’t give any money to anyone. I have been vocal against the corruption of the ruling TMC, and will continue to do so even if my daughter’s name is in the list.”

The political slugfest started after the name of Brishti Mukherjee, 'niece' of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also featured in the list.

Brishti who hails from Birbhum district was Group C staff in Bolpur Upper Primary school.

Brishti’s father Nihar Mukherjee, who is maternal cousin of Mamata, told media that his daughter had resigned from the services due to health issues.

Apart from Brishti, names of few other relatives of TMC leaders also featured in the list.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Shantanu Bandhopadhyay who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday evening for his alleged connection in taking bribes for recruitment in school services was produced before Bankshal court on Saturday and was remanded in two days' ED custody.

Earlier, while being taken to the court after two medical checkups, Bandhopadhyay said that was being ‘framed’ by those sitting in the jail. I will tell everything in court. I didn’t take any money,” he said.