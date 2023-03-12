e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWB teachers recruitment scam: CM’s niece, relatives of prominent leaders among terminated Group C staff

WB teachers recruitment scam: CM’s niece, relatives of prominent leaders among terminated Group C staff

The political slugfest started after the name of Brishti Mukherjee, 'niece' of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also featured in the list.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
WB teachers recruitment scam: CM’s niece, relatives of prominent leaders among terminated Group C staff |

Kolkata: Following the verdict of Calcutta High Court to cancel employment of 842 candidates in Group C jobs in West Bengal school in the alleged corruption in recruitment, the people who were terminated include relatives of several TMC leaders along with BJP leader Dulal Chandra Bar’s daughter Baisakhi. 

Talking to the media, Bar said, “My daughter has been married for several years now. I don’t know whom she had contacted but I didn’t give any money to anyone. I have been vocal against the corruption of the ruling TMC, and will continue to do so even if my daughter’s name is in the list.”

Read Also
West Bengal: Councillors associated with TMC under CBI scanner in multi crore teachers' recruitment...
article-image

The political slugfest started after the name of Brishti Mukherjee, 'niece' of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also featured in the list.

Brishti who hails from Birbhum district was Group C staff in Bolpur Upper Primary school.

Brishti’s father Nihar Mukherjee, who is maternal cousin of Mamata, told media that his daughter had resigned from the services due to health issues.

Apart from Brishti, names of few other relatives of TMC leaders also featured in the list.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Shantanu Bandhopadhyay who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday evening for his alleged connection in taking bribes for recruitment in school services was produced before Bankshal court on Saturday and was remanded in two days' ED custody. 

Earlier, while being taken to the court after two medical checkups, Bandhopadhyay said that was being ‘framed’ by those sitting in the jail. I will tell everything in court. I didn’t take any money,” he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Scamsters dupe MBBS aspirants of crores; arrested in West Bengal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: BRS up in arms with BJP over objectionable comments by Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana: BRS up in arms with BJP over objectionable comments by Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Gujarat: BJP MLA’s brother thrash 2 after being asked to play music in lower volume

Gujarat: BJP MLA’s brother thrash 2 after being asked to play music in lower volume

WB teachers recruitment scam: CM’s niece, relatives of prominent leaders among terminated Group C...

WB teachers recruitment scam: CM’s niece, relatives of prominent leaders among terminated Group C...

Japanese woman clarifies on Delhi holi groping incident in tweets after leaving India, deletes...

Japanese woman clarifies on Delhi holi groping incident in tweets after leaving India, deletes...

Punjab vigilance bureau issues lookout notice against ex-CM Channi in DA probe

Punjab vigilance bureau issues lookout notice against ex-CM Channi in DA probe