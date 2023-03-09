e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Scamsters dupe MBBS aspirants of crores; arrested in West Bengal

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Representational image |

Mumbai: Mumbai crime branch has arrested four accused persons for duping four medical aspirants on the pretext of admission and had extorted more than 1 crore from them. The crime branch had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to nab the accused who were arrested from West Bengal. 

According to the police, the accused persons duped four MBBS aspirants of rupees 1.17 crore under the pretext of providing them admission through management quota in a medical college in Mumbai.

The accused are identified as Aamir Khan, 29, Aanad Raj, 28, Ali Malik, 28 and Abhijit Kumar, 29. They were produced in a local court in Kolkata and are in transit remand for three days. 

As there were around seven cases related to MBBS aspirants being cheated, the special police commissioner Deven Bharti formed the SIT, and all the seven cases that were registered in JJ Marg and MRA Marg police station were transferred to the SIT to probe.

According to a crime branch official, the accused persons accessed the contact list of the students who cleared NEET and would speak to them using fake names. They would take money from them promising them admissions in top colleges in the management quote. 

In a similar case of duping MBBS students, the SIT arrested two accused. on March 1, who were originally from Noida and Jaipur, for allegedly duping an MBBS aspirant of rupees 6.5 lakhs on the pretext of providing admission through management quota in a medical college at Mumbai. 

NEET PG 2023: 1500 MBBS students to take exams on March 5 in Madhya Pradesh
