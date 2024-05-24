WB: Sec 144 Imposed In Central Kolkata To Prevent 'Violent Demonstrations'; 'Mamata Banerjee Is Scared', Says BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | X

Kolkata Police Commissioner, in an order on Friday (May 25), imposed section 144 of the IPC prohibiting any unlawful assembly of five or more persons for 60 days (from May 28 to July 26) or until further order.

The police notification said that the order was based on "information received from credible sources that violent demonstrations are likely to take place resulting in large-scale disturbances of the public tranquillity and breach of the peace."

However, the BJP was quick to react to the order and took potshots at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for the order.

"A scared Mamata Banerjee has ordered Kolkata Police to impose Section 144 for a period of 60 days starting from 28th May 2024 to 26th July 2024. The greater Kolkata region is to poll on 1st Jun and Prime Minister Modi is to hold a roadshow in the city on 28th May. Aware of her slipping political capital in the Kolkata region, Mamata Banerjee is doing what she does best - hiding behind Kolkata Police! Read this move as a sign of her nervousness and shape of things to come," said Amit Malviya in his post.

