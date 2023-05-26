WB school recruitment scam: SC refuses to stay CBI probe against Abhishek Banerjee, issues notice

Mamata Banerjee & Abhishek Banerjee | FPJ

New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court's judgement permitting government agencies to question Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee about recruitment irregularities in relation to the suspected multi-crore recruitment fraud in West Bengal schools was not stayed by the Supreme Court on Friday. The Calcutta High Court's order to assess costs against him, though, has been stayed. The SC also gave notice about Abhishek Banerjee's appeal of the Calcutta HC ruling.

Matter to be heard after vacation

A vacation bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha said that it will hear the matter after the vacation and listed the matter on July 10. The top court also said that it will not interfere with the Calcutta High Court order allowing probe agencies to quiz Abhishek Banerjee in matters relating to an alleged recruitment scam.

However, the top court stayed part of the Calcutta HC order which imposed costs against Abhishek Banerjee. "The imposition of cost will be stayed," the top court said. The court was hearing Abhishek Banerjee's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court order that imposed costs on him and allowed Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI to probe him for recruitment irregularities.

Calcutta HC permits questioning of West Bengal CM' nephew

Calcutta High Court last week allowed the central agencies to quiz the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in the recruitment scam in West Bengal schools. Thereafter CBI issued summon against Banerjee.

The CBI last Saturday questioned Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the school recruitment scam in West Bengal. Banerjee, on the other hand, questioned the probe agency's decision to summon him on short notice.

With inputs from ANI