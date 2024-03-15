WB: MP Arjun Singh Returns To BJP Fold, Suvendu's Brother Too Joins Saffron Camp

Kolkata: TMC MP Arjun Singh returned to the saffron camp on Friday along with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s brother, Dibyendu Adhikari.

Following his 'Ghar Wapsi', Singh cited the Sandeshkhali incident of sexual harassment and land grab as reasons for leaving the TMC.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Staying with the TMC made it impossible for me to speak out about the Sandeshkhali incident. It is a shameful occurrence, and that's why I decided to rejoin the BJP," said Singh.

Singh had initially joined the BJP from the TMC in 2019, winning the MP seat of Barrackpore on a BJP ticket. In 2022, he defected back to the TMC. On Friday, the two leaders from the TMC rejoined the BJP in the presence of party national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya.

Singh's dissatisfaction arose after he was denied the ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Barrackpore constituency by the ruling TMC. Following the denial of the ticket, he criticized TMC MLA and Barrackpore candidate Partha Bhowmick, alleging his proximity to Shahjahan Sheikh and associates.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari stated on Thursday that Dibyendu, the sitting MP of TMC from the Tamluk constituency, would serve as a party worker and assist BJP in winning the constituency.

Reacting to the joining, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh questioned BJP's stance on dynasty politics.

“BJP leaders have rejoined BJP, what's so big a deal in that? Also, Dibyendu Adhikari joined the BJP. Now what will PM Modi say on PARIWAARVAAD? MODI GUARANTEE HAS ZERO WARRANTY,” stated Ghosh on X.