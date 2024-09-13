WB: Mamata Banerjee Offers To Resign For Public Interest, Docs Refused Meeting With CM After Live Streaming Was Not Allowed

File image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Mamata Banerjee/Facebook

Kolkata: After protesting doctors refused to hold a meeting with the Chief Minister, even after reaching state secretariat Nabanna after the state administration refused ‘live streaming’ of the same, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that ‘live streaming’ was refused as the matter is subjudice.

Addressing the media, Mamata said that she is ready to resign if it serves the interest of the common people of the state.

“I am ready to resign from my post but for the interest of common people of the state and for nothing else. I waited for three days but failed to hold the meeting with the doctor brothers and sisters. I cannot allow live streaming of the meeting as the matter is subjudice. It is being heard in the Supreme Court and CBI is probing the same. We have kept video cameras and would have done videography of the full meeting and with court’s permission would have given the same to the doctors,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that some doctors were in favour of holding discussions.

“Two three people from outside were instructing others who wanted to hold the discussions. Several people died due to the suspension of work and over seven lakh people denied treatment. We all want justice for the deceased doctor but what if the families of the others who died without treatment also want to hit the streets? I am born out of protests and will not hesitate to protest further,"Mamata added, also mentioning that all the protesting doctors who visited Nabanna were allowed to enter inside.

Notably, the Chief Secretary had sent a second mail to the protesting doctors on Thursday stating that a 15 members delegation can visit Nabanna as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to hold discussion with them.

A delegation of 34 doctors from the protest site at Swasthya Bhawan in bus visited the state secretariat and the doctors said if all the doctors are not allowed and if their demands are not met, then they will continue with the protest.

Later in the evening after Mamata spoke with the media, a protesting doctor Arnab Mukhopadhyay said that the Chief Minister wanted to tag a ‘political hue’ in our protest and also that the doctors will continue with their protests.

“We are not kids that will be lured by someone. We are still open for discussion. Several common people are also with us and families of many patients are also supporting our protests. We will soon decide on our future course of action. We wanted live streaming as everyone wants to know about the outcome of the meeting. I won’t say demand but whatever points we wanted is for the interest of common people at large. We came with an open mind to hold the meeting,” said the protesting doctor.

Countering Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor CV Ananda Bose said that he will be ‘socially boycotting’ the Chief Minister.

“The Chief Minister who is also the Home Minister is protesting instead of protecting. From now on I will socially boycott her and will not share any platform with her,” said Bose.