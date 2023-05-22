WB govt forms committee to ascertain probability of clusters to make firecracker units

WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: With continuous explosion incidents in the state, the West Bengal government had constituted a committee comprising Chief Secretary, MSME, Home, Fire, Rural and Urban department to see if any clusters can be made where the firecracker manufacturing units can be shifted away from the locality.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday during her cabinet meeting expressed her ‘displeasure and angst’ over the continuous incidents of explosions in the state.

Multiple cases of explosions at firecracker factories

It is pertinent to mention that after an explosion in Egra in East Midnapore last week that claimed several lives, another incident of explosion in a house claimed and suspected having stocked firecrackers took place on Sunday evening in Budge Budge in South 24 parganas that claimed lives of three people including a minor.

Talking to the media, TMC minister Firhad Hakim said that green crackers are legal and to continue production of the same safe cluster is needed.

“When we were small we also heard of incidents of explosions in firecracker units. If a safe cluster is made away from busy locality then the production can continue, people will not have to lose jobs and safety will also be maintained. The committee after investigating will report to the administration about the probability of making a cluster,” said Hakim.

3 killed in fire at cracker godown near Budge Budge police station

Meanwhile, smoke was seen in explosives placed near Budge Budge police station on Monday and firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

The CID team and forensic department were also seen visiting the spot where the explosion took place on Sunday to collect samples from the spot.

Another explosion in Birbhum

On the other hand, another explosion in Birbhum’s Dubrajpur area took place on Monday evening that exploded part of the building roof. According to local people the house belonged to a TMC worker where allegedly several bombs were stored below the staircase.

The opposition slammed the ruling party for playing violent politics especially as the rural polls are nearing.