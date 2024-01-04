WB CM Mamata Banerjee's 69th Birthday; Let's Take A Look At Her Journey

WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee celebrates her 69th birthday on January 5. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief is widely addressed as 'Didi' (elder sister) and 'Bengal's tigress' by her fans and followers.

Mamata Banerjee was born on January 5, 1955, to a Bengali Hindu Brahmin family in Calcutta (now Kolkata). She became politically active at the age of 15. She began her political innings with the Indian National Congress in the 1970s and later separated to lead her party on its own path.

Mamata Banerjee got involved with politics in the early 1970s, while she was in school. She joined the Congress in West Bengal and served in various positions in other local political organisations as well.

Mamata Banerjee became CM in 2011

She became the chief minister of West Bengal in 2011 by ending the 34-year-long CPI(M) regime, one of the longest-serving elected governments in the world. Now after ruling the state for two successive terms, the 2021 poll battle is surely not a cakewalk for her.

It is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that trespassed her dominion after gaining overwhelming results from the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. And, the emergence of the Left-Congress-ISF alliance has made the situation more complicated for her.