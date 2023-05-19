WB: CBI summons Abhishek Banerjee, he dares the central agency to arrest him

Abhishek Banerjee |

A day after Justice Amrita Sinha of the Calcutta High Court permitted central agencies to question Abhishek Banerjee, the national secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), regarding an ongoing recruitment scam investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent him a notice on Friday, asking him to appear at their headquarters in Kolkata.

The notice stated that Banerjee was required to be present at Nizam Palace (CBI headquarters) on Saturday at 11 am.

Banerjee, who is currently attending the TMC's public connect program (Trinammoler Nabo Jowar), announced that he would suspend the program for a day and resume it on May 22.

"I challenge the CBI to arrest me. No one could find me guilty in the coal scam or any other scams, so now my name is being brought up in a recruitment scam. I am prepared to sacrifice my life rather than bow down to Delhi (central government) or the agencies. The CBI is still investigating the stolen Nobel prize of Rabindranath Tagore. They are still investigating the Saradha Ponzi scam. After facing the investigation, I will return to the public connect program with even more enthusiasm," stated Banerjee.

In a jab at the BJP, the TMC national secretary added, "In the past, thieves used to go to jail, but now it has become a trend for thieves to join the BJP to save themselves."

Addressing a rally virtually, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking as Abhishek Banerjee had to return to Kolkata after receiving the summons, declared that she would not stop her fight until the BJP is removed from power.

"The BJP is afraid to witness the support and enthusiasm generated by the public connect program, which is why they are summoning Abhishek through the central agency. If he is unable to continue the program, then I will participate in it," stated Mamata.

On Friday, Abhishek Banerjee's lawyers approached a division of the Calcutta High Court, challenging the single bench's order and requesting an "emergency hearing," which was denied by the court.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari urged Banerjee to cooperate with the investigation.