Wayanad By-Polls 2024: BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate Navya Haridas Files Nomination, Vows To Address Constituency’s Unheard Issues

BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate For Wayanad By-Polls Navya Haridas Files Nomination

Wayanad (Kerala): BJP candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Navya Haridas on Thursday filed her nomination papers.

Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan was among the leaders who accompanied her during the filing of the nomination.

Earlier in the day, Navya Haridas said that the people of the constituency require a change in the way the politics is being conducted and exuded confidence that this time they will favour the BJP.

#WATCH | Kerala | BJP candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha bye-elections, Navya Haridas accompanied by other BJP leaders files her nomination.



Congress' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting from Wayanad - a seat vacated by Lok Sabha LoP & Congress leader, Rahul… pic.twitter.com/Q0KguhnWLm — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

VIDEO | Kerala: BJP candidate Navya Haridas files nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#wayanadbypoll pic.twitter.com/T2D0WvyNBU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2024

"We started the election work a couple of days back. People require a change in the politics. So I think this time they are going to favour the BJP," Navya Haridas told ANI.

She alleged that the MPs who represented the constituency never raised the real issues of the constituency.

"I know Wayanad very well and as a state general secretary of Mahila Morcha, I have visited Wayanad many times. I have been involved with the problems of Wayanad many times. I worked with the people of Wayanad. None of the issues of Wayanad were raised in the parliament. They have never cared about the real needs of Waynad. 10 per cent of the Wayanad consists of tribal population. Their upliftment has never been the consideration of the MPs," she said.

Wayanad, Kerala: Navya Haridas, the BJP candidate from Wayanad, says, "The real needs of the people have never been addressed in Parliament, which is why we couldn't bring any developments to Wayanad. To achieve progress, there must be a significant change. As an engineer, I… pic.twitter.com/z5dPGk4DSN — IANS (@ians_india) October 24, 2024

#WATCH | Kerala | BJP candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha bye-elections, Navya Haridas says, "Today, I'm filing my nomination and BJP's state and national leaders will be along with me. I'm so excited and happy that the party has offered me such a wonderful opportunity. We started… pic.twitter.com/9opfh9VAPf — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

Wayanad, Kerala: Navya Haridas, the BJP candidate from Wayanad, says, "We started our election campaign four days ago, and today we are filing our nomination with our state and national leaders by my side. We are confident about the election, receiving favorable remarks from the… pic.twitter.com/Jj4u8WoUq2 — IANS (@ians_india) October 24, 2024

LDF Candidate Satyan Mokeri Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi For Imposing By-Elections On People

Meanwhile, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Satyan Mokeri on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for imposing bye-elections on the people by vacating the Wayanad seat which he won in the 2024 general election.

Mokeri also said that Congress leaders' talk of a 5-6 lakh majority for its candidate Priyanka Gandhi comes out of the fear they have in the election.

"The Congress is saying they will win by 5-6 lakh majority. this is coming out of fear. The bye-elections were imposed by them. Congress is not speaking politics here," Mokeri told reporters after filing his nomination papers.

"Are they ready for political debate? Rahul Gandhi contested like he was the PM candidate. Right after he won, he gave up this seat and declared another candidate soon," she added.

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination

Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination on Wednesday in the presence of top leaders of the party as she embarks on her electoral debut.

She held a massive roadshow before the filing of her nomination. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders of the UDF participated in the roadshow.

VIDEO | Kerala: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) files her nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.#WayanaBypoll #KeralaNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/BRufPR13Lm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 23, 2024

LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi's Nomination Roadshow | Wayanad, Kerala https://t.co/tmwO2swr9f — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 23, 2024

The Wayanad seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

Congress party approved Priyanka Gandhi's candidature on October 15, after the bypoll schedule was announced by the Election Commission of India.

Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states. The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also be held on November 13.

