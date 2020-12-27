'Water cannon shower or bluster, keep walking': Rahul Gandhi tweets poem to slam Centre over farmers' protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the ongoing farmers' protest by saying that farmers should keep walking and not be scared of the government.

The Congress leader tweeted a modified version of Hindi poem “Veer Tum Badhe Chalo”, which could be translated to: “Keep walking brave one, patiently you move ahead. Doesn’t matter if there is a water cannon shower or bluster, you don’t fear O fearless one. You remain firm and walk on. ‘Annadata’, you keep walking.”