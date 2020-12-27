'Water cannon shower or bluster, keep walking': Rahul Gandhi tweets poem to slam Centre over farmers' protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the ongoing farmers' protest by saying that farmers should keep walking and not be scared of the government.
The Congress leader tweeted a modified version of Hindi poem “Veer Tum Badhe Chalo”, which could be translated to: “Keep walking brave one, patiently you move ahead. Doesn’t matter if there is a water cannon shower or bluster, you don’t fear O fearless one. You remain firm and walk on. ‘Annadata’, you keep walking.”
On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had said that the government will have to listen to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.
The Congress leader posted a video of protesting farmers and wrote: "Mitti ka kann kann goonj raha hai, sarkar ko sun na padega ---The government will have to listen (to the farmers)."
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 24. Rahul Gandhi submitted the party memorandum having two crore signatures to President Ram Nath Kovind for the repeal of the farm laws, against which farmers are protesting on the Delhi borders since last month.
Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue and proposed December 29 as the next date for the meeting.
The farmers have been protesting since last month at the Singhu border against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They are demanding the repeal of the three laws.
