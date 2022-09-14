WATCH: When Goa Congress MLAs took oath of not defecting to BJP at a temple & church

WATCH: When Congress candidates took oath of loyalty, as 8 of them join BJP |

Mumbai: Eight Congress MLAs in Goa, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, joined the ruling BJP, in a body blow to the opposition party which will be left with just three MLAs in the 40-member state Assembly.

"The eight MLAs are joining us," state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade told PTI on Wednesday.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

After the attempts of BJP to poach MLAs, Congress put out videos of its MLAs taking oath in temples, churches and Masjid's. Now that the MLAs have jumped the ship, those videos are going viral.

WATCH: All Congress Candidates take #PledgeOfLoyalty at Mahalaxmi Temple, Bambolim Cross & Hamza Shah Darga, committing to voters that they will remain loyal to the electorate and to the party. pic.twitter.com/rjdKpPY0Vt — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) January 23, 2022

Congress candidates take a pledge of loyalty at Bambolim Cross & assure loyalty to the Electorate & party. pic.twitter.com/wY6h5mGpSH — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) January 23, 2022

The BJP retained power in the coastal state after the state Assembly elections in March this year. It has 20 MLAs in the Assembly, while the Congress' strength is set to be depleted from 11 to three.