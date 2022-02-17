Watch Videos: Romanian national campaigns for DMK in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, lands in trouble

Chennai: A Romanian national Negoita Stefan Marius, who entered India on a Business Visa, has landed in trouble for canvassing votes for the ruling DMK in the upcoming urban civic elections. Marius caught media attention when he campaigned for votes in Coimbatore, in western Tamil Nadu.

As news of his “political activity” spread on Thursday, the Bureau of Immigration in Chennai, issued a notice to the Romanian businessman directing him to appear before it on Friday.

The notice said Marius had been involved in activities (political / election campaign), “which is not as per your intended purpose of visa and it amounts to visa violation.” The Bureau of Immigration warned that failing to appear before it along with original documents and an explanation would render him “liable for prosecution under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946.”

Riding a motorcycle, Marius had campaigned for the DMK for the February 19 civic elections. A business partner of Marius, Gokul Kruba Shanker, claimed the Romanian was keen on campaigning for the DMK after he found on a bus ride that women were allowed to travel free by the government. Shanker, incidentally, is a DMK functionary.

Marius, who is into manufacturing sweaters had entered into a partnership with Shanker who owns a textile unit in Coimbatore.

The Romanian told journalists earlier in the day that he campaigned for just one day on Wednesday.

