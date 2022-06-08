Watch Video: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances with tribal women during mass wedding ceremony | Video Screengrab

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday danced with a group of tribal women in a mass wedding programme during her visit to Alipurduar in North Bengal. She also give gift packages to the newly-married couples and blessed them for their future.

"Being part of the magnificent ceremony, she (Mamata) wholeheartedly celebrated and expressed her desire to see our Adivasi brothers and sisters achieve great heights of success," tweeted the Trinamool Congress.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that the entire country is ‘suffering’ due to the price rise of fuel.

“Ahead of the election, BJP makes tall promises like Ujala schemes, opening of tea gardens but after the election no BJP leaders are seen. The policies of the BJP are detrimental to the interest of common people,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister also stated that she wants Advasi people to take part in the Olympics and win gold for the country.

“Today, 510 people got married and under the Rupashri scheme, I have given them 10000 rupees. My aim is also to uplift the status of Adivasis. No one can take away the land of Adivasis. There is an Adivasi Bhawan in Kolkata and another such building is due in Kalimpong,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

“Under the Bengal government’s Chaa Sundari Scheme, houses have been constructed for tea workers. Over 12,000 houses have already been built. We also provide rupees 1,500 monthly to tea workers, who already have access to free electricity, health services and drinking water. Our government also accords respect to tribal leaders like Birsa Munda, Raghunath Murmu by giving state holidays on their birthday anniversary,” further added Mamata.

Mamata also urged people to start home tourism in North Bengal and also mentioned that the state government gives rupees 1 lakh for people to build their houses for home tourism.