Watch Video: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joins folk artists as celebrations begin after Murmu leads in first round

Photo: Twitter/ @OfficeDp

Celebrations began outside NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's house in Odisha's Rairangpur with folk artists rehearsing their tribal dance performances and getting ready to hit the streets as soon as the results are declared.

Groups of people were also seen dancing outside Murmu's residence with women holding hands and dancing while drums were being played.

Among them, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who also belongs to Odisha, joined folk artists as they performed a tribal dance to celebrate Droupadi Murmu's lead against Opposition's Yashwant Sinha after the end of the first round of counting.

"Glimpses of the euphoria ahead of the anticipation for the big announcement," Dharmendra Pradhan Tweeted, sharing the video of the folk artists and dancers performing and celebrating Murmu's lead in Presidential polls.

Rajya Sabha general secretary PC Mody announced that the first round counting of votes of MPs concluded. He stated that NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu received 540 votes.

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got 208 votes. Mody also said that the votes of 15 MPs were invalid.

Murmu received a total of 3,78,000 votes as compared to Sinha's 1,45,600 votes.

Meanwhile, Laddus are being prepared and hoardings have been put up congratulating “Odisha’s daughter”.

“We are preparing 20,000 laddus and have put up 100 banners congratulating Murmu, who has her house in our town,” local BJP leader Tapan Mahanta said.

(with sources inputs)