Presidential polls result: NDA's Droupadi Murmu leading against Yashwant Sinha

Rajya Sabha general secretary PC Mody announced that the first round counting of votes of MPs concluded. He stated that NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu received 540 votes.
Meanwhile, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got 208 votes. Mody also said that votes of 15 MPs were invalid.
Murmu received a total of 3,78,000 votes as compared to Sinha's 1,45,600 votes.
Meanwhile, celebrations have already begun at Odisha's SLS (Shyam, Laxman & Sipun) Memorial Residential School, Pahadpur, founded by Murmu in memory of her husband & two sons after their demise.
MP Home Minister predicts historic victory for Droupadi Murmu
"This will be a historic victory. For the first time after Independence, a tribal woman will occupy the President's post. I believe what the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha said about voting based on conscience. So today, it will be uncovered that many votes were cast based on conscience," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)