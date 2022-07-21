Presidential polls result: NDA's Droupadi Murmu leading against Yashwant Sinha

Presidential polls: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu receives 540 votes |

Rajya Sabha general secretary PC Mody announced that the first round counting of votes of MPs concluded. He stated that NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu received 540 votes.

Meanwhile, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got 208 votes. Mody also said that votes of 15 MPs were invalid.

Murmu received a total of 3,78,000 votes as compared to Sinha's 1,45,600 votes.

Droupadi Murmu has secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 and Yashwant Sinha has secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600. These are figures for Parliament (votes) pic.twitter.com/Rh11GsLqjj — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

Meanwhile, celebrations have already begun at Odisha's SLS (Shyam, Laxman & Sipun) Memorial Residential School, Pahadpur, founded by Murmu in memory of her husband & two sons after their demise.

#WATCH | Odisha: Celebrations begin at SLS (Shyam, Laxman & Sipun) Memorial Residential School, Pahadpur, founded by NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in memory of her husband & 2 sons after their demise



The counting of votes for the Presidential election is underway. pic.twitter.com/eysgf562jX — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

MP Home Minister predicts historic victory for Droupadi Murmu

"This will be a historic victory. For the first time after Independence, a tribal woman will occupy the President's post. I believe what the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha said about voting based on conscience. So today, it will be uncovered that many votes were cast based on conscience," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.