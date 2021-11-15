e-Paper Get App



Updated on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 05:21 PM IST

Watch Video: Stone-pelting, arson at Salman Khurshid's home in Nainital after he compares Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram

FPJ Web Desk
Watch Video: Stone pelting, arson at Salman Khurshid's home in Nainital after he compares Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram | Video Screengrab

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's home in Nainital was attacked on Monday after he compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in his new book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times'. The video of the incident, in which the alleged vandals are seen carrying out stone-pelting and arson, was released by Khurshid this afternoon.

Meanwhile, nobody from the former Union Minister's family was present when the attack took place. "My Nainital cottage attacked today. Everyone is safe. Police now deployed outside my house in Nainital," Khurshid told CNN News18.

(This is a developing copy)

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 05:21 PM IST
