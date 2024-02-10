 Watch Video: Scuffle Between RSS-Affiliated ABVP & Left-Backed Groups At JNU In New Delhi
Scuffle broke out between ABVP and Left-backed groups at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus during a general body meeting focused on the organisation of students' union polls

IANS
Updated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
New Delhi: A scuffle broke out between the RSS-affiliated ABVP and Left-backed groups at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on late Friday night during a general body meeting focused on the organisation of students' union polls.

Both factions allege injuries among their members amidst the clash. Confirming the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that there was a scuffle in the student's general body meeting.

"We are in contact with JNU administration and are examining the matter," said the DCP. On Friday late night, during the general body meeting held at the Sabarmati Dhaba on campus to nominate members for the 2024 JNUSU polls' Election Commission, clashes erupted between student groups.

DSF accused ABVP of disrupting meeting

The Left-affiliated Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) accused members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of disrupting the meeting by intruding onto the stage, harassing council members and speakers. Videos shared by both groups on social media depict ABVP and JNU students' union members engaged in heated arguments, amidst shouting and chanting, while university security personnel attempt to restore order.

Meanwhile, JNUSU claimed that Aishe Ghosh, President, was heckled and attacked by ABVP members. "They (ABVP members) can be seen throwing water on her. Such disgraceful behaviour against a female student of JNU should not be tolerated at any cost," the JNUSU said in a statement. --IANS ssh/dan (210 Words)

